Small plane crashes into municipality of Birigui in Brazil, killing 3

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a small plane crashed in the municipality of Birigui, located in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo, leading to the tragic deaths of all three individuals aboard. The accident occurred on a farm situated at kilometer 5 of the Senador Teotonio Vilela highway, approximately 521 kilometers from the city of São Paulo.



According to the local fire department, the aircraft fell from the sky and landed on the farm with a severe impact. Immediately after the crash, the plane erupted into flames, consuming the wreckage in a fierce fire. The intensity of the blaze resulted in the complete destruction of the aircraft and the tragic death of the three occupants, who were unable to escape the inferno.



Emergency response teams, including firefighters and police officers, swiftly arrived at the scene to address the situation. They worked diligently to extinguish the fire and secure the area. Despite their efforts, the plane and its occupants were severely affected by the flames. An investigation has been launched to uncover the details leading up to the crash, including potential factors that contributed to the accident. This inquiry aims to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

