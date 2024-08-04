Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ of finals in Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2024 Midseason, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 3 August 2024: The Esports World Cup is set for a ‘Super Sunday’ of action as the world’s largest gaming and esports festival welcomes three finals with a total prize pool of $7 million to Riyadh.

The SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City plays host to a mouthwatering array of final clashes in the Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2024 Midseason, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. With the eight-week long Esports World Cup awarding a total prize pool of $60 million, the largest in the history of esports, Sunday will see $3 million presented to the Honor of Kings winners. The champions in the other two tournaments will each earn $2 million.

In the much-anticipated Honor of Kings semi-finals on Sunday, LGD Gaming MY face Keyd Stars with the winner playing the victor of fan favorites KPL Dream Team versus AG Global in the final later that day.

In the quarter-finals on Saturday, LGD Gaming MY beat Loops 2-0, with Keyd Stars and KPL Dream Team getting the better of Weibo Gaming MY and Impunity respectively by the same scoreline. AG Global advanced to the semi-final stage by defeating Team Secret 2-1.

The Rainbow Six Siege final on Sunday will see the winner of Team Liquid against w7m esports go head-to-head against whoever triumphs between Team BDS and Furia.

Apex Legends saw Saudi Arabian sides Team Falcons and Twisted Minds finish first and second in Group A, while Swedish team Alliance topped Group B with UK outfit EXO Clan the best of the rest.

The Apex Legends final begins from 6.15pm at the SEF Arena on Sunday, while Honor of Kings starts from 6.30pm and Rainbow Six Siege 7pm.





