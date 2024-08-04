Research claims Covid injections lessen chances of heart attacks

(MENAFN) A groundbreaking study led by researchers from the University of Cambridge, Bristol, and Edinburgh has found that vaccinations are linked to a reduction in heart attacks and strokes, potentially outweighing concerns about adverse effects. The study analyzed millions of anonymized records from adults in England, spanning from December 2020 to January 2022, a period during which over 90percent of the United Kingdom population aged 12 and older had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.



Dr. Samantha Ip from the University of Cambridge, the lead author of the study, reported that their research encompassed data from approximately 45.7 million adults. The study examined the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, both before and after vaccination. The researchers utilized data from general practices, hospital admissions, and death records, secured by the National Health Service (NHS).



The study’s findings, published this week in *Nature Communications*, indicate a notable reduction in cardiovascular events following Covid-19 vaccination. Specifically, the incidence of heart attacks and strokes decreased by nearly 10percent in the 13 to 24 weeks following the first vaccine dose. This reduction was even more pronounced after the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with a 27percent decrease, and a 20percent decrease following the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



Dr. William Whiteley, associate director at the British Heart Foundation Data Science Centre and a professor at the University of Edinburgh, highlighted that this England-wide study provides reassurance about the cardiovascular safety of Covid-19 vaccines, including first, second, and booster doses. The research underscores the vaccines' benefits in reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular events, offering important insights into their overall safety and efficacy.

