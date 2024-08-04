Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, First Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received on Sunday at Seif Palace His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness also received His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.