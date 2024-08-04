Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, First Deputy PM
KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Seif Palace His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end)
