Azerbaijan Ranks Fourth Among Georgia's Fuel Import Sources
In the first half of this year, Georgia imported 56.4 thousand
tons of gasoline and diesel fuel from Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports citing data from the Union of Oil
Products Importers of Georgia.
This positions Azerbaijan as the fourth largest fuel exporter to
Georgia.
During the same period, Russia was the leading supplier,
exporting 327.2 thousand tons of fuel to Georgia, accounting for
52.8% of the total imports. Overall, Georgia's fuel imports
increased by 11.9% compared to the first half of 2023, reaching
620.2 thousand tons.
Other notable suppliers included Bulgaria with 84.7 thousand
tons, Romania with 68.3 thousand tons, Belarus with 33.2 thousand
tons, Turkmenistan with 17.2 thousand tons, Greece with 13.5
thousand tons, and Turkey with 6.9 thousand tons.
Georgia hosts around 600 gas stations operated by five major
companies, with some sourcing fuel from the wholesale market and
others importing directly.
