No Rolling Blackouts Expected Across Ukraine On Sunday - Grid Operator
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No hourly power outages have been scheduled in Ukraine for tomorrow, August 4.
That's according to the national operator of Ukraine's power system, Ukrenergo , reports Ukrinform.
"Tomorrow, August 4, no shutdowns will be applied. In case the situation changes, a follow-up will be issued on restrictions," the company press service said.
At the same time, Ukrenergo urges citizens to turn on powerful electrical home appliances from 11:00 to 15:00 to ensure stable work of the power system during peak hours.
As reported by Ukrinform, the power system is still recovering after a series of massive strikes by the Russian invasion army. Emergency and scheduled repairs are ongoing at multiple power generation facilities.
