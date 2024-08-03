Every Strike On Russian Bases And Logistics Brings Just End To War Closer Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every strike that destroys Russian bases and logistics and makes it more difficult for the invaders to stay on Ukrainian territory brings the just end to the war closer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state thanked Ukrainian warriors and all those who work in Ukraine's defense for striking Russian airfields, oil refineries, and logistics.

Zelensky said that today Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to him on the details of these strikes.

He noted that it is most effective when the consequences of the Russian war are brought back home to Russia, and when the enemy has no place of peace in Ukraine's occupied territories.

"Warriors, I thank everyone involved! Everyone who continues to tell our partners absolutely clearly that Ukraine needs to carry out strikes - really long-range strikes against the Russian occupier. Wherever the occupier is, wherever Russia strikes Ukraine from, wherever it launches missiles, Shahed drones, bombs from," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs this decision so that Ukrainian forces can use all the weapons that can be effective, because it is necessary "to protect the lives of our people and end the war on Ukrainian terms."

"And every strike that accurately responds to Russia's aerial bombs, that destroys Russian logistics and bases, that makes it more difficult for the occupier to stay on our land -- every such strike brings the just end to the war closer. The just one for us, for the world, for Ukraine. For all who value life," Zelensky said.

He thanked "every one of our warriors in the Armed Forces, in Intelligence, and in the Security Service of Ukraine -- who ensures this with the forces we have and provides us with such necessary long-range results."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine