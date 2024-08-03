Another Eight Children From Occupied Areas Back To Safety In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight children were returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The return of eight more children from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region has been secured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, five girls and three boys aged six to 17 returned to the Ukraine-controlled territory.

Currently, they are safe, having reunited with their parents and receiving medical and psychological assistance.

The head of the region thanked the Save Ukraine charity for its hard work to save yonger Ukrainians.

The official noted that since year-start, a total of 162 children from Kherson region have already been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine's government.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week, another seven children were returned from the temporarily occupied areas to the territory under Ukraine's control, and this week it was two children – aged three and five.