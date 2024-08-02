For Second Consecutive Year, 1836 Property Management Named Among 'Best Places To Work In Austin'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, is excited to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Austin.The company was named by the Austin Business Journal as #12 in the MICRO category, which includes businesses that have between 10 and 24 employees. This marks a significant jump for 1836 Property Management, which was named #24 in this same category last year.“We are beyond honored to be recognized yet again by Austin Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Austin,” said Matthew Leschber, the broker and founder of 1836 Property Management.“We have always been committed to treating our employees like family, and it brings great personal joy to me to know that our employees love working here.”Every year, people can nominate businesses for recognition on the ABJ's“Best Places to Work” list. Any company located in Burnet, Caldwell, Bastrop, Hays, Williamson and Travis counties are eligible.On behalf of the ABJ, Quantum Workplace conducts confidential online surveys with employees of all nominated companies, measuring the attitude of these employees across six categories: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership.Each company is scored on a six-point scale in each category, and those scores are then tallied up to reveal how companies rank in their respective categories. For the 2024 list, 75 companies were recognized in four different categories, sorted by the number of employees.The micro companies category is for businesses with 10 to 24 employees, small companies for those with 25 to 49 employees, medium companies for those with 50 to 149 employees and large companies for those with 150 or more employees.In the write-up for 1836 Property Management's honor, the ABJ wrote:“Managers here believe in treating employees like adults, offering flexible work arrangements that accommodate their personal needs and preferences. This includes remote work options. Profit sharing is a perk, as is the annual all-inclusive trip to Mexico.”The Austin Business Journal says that by participating in the program, 1836 Property Management is demonstrating its commitment to employee engagement while also creating an advantage over the competition. Companies named among the Best Places to Work foster a workplace where employees are motivated to go above and beyond, advocate for the company, and plan to stay long-term.1836 Property Management is a leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry. Its aim is to help clients reach their real estate investment goals and achieve peace of mind throughout the process.To that end, the company maintains an active library of media resources online here .1836 Property Management uses its extensive knowledge of the Austin real estate market to focus on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance, so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement .

