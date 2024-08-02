FSSAI Training Bhutan's Smes For Compliance Of Indian Food Import Regulations

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 2 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster bilateral trade relations, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) spearheaded awareness sessions on food regulations at a comprehensive four-day in Bhutan.

The event, hosted by the Indian Embassy from July 29 to August 1, 2024, aimed to empower Bhutanese Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and producers with crucial knowledge to enhance their agricultural exports to India.

Bhutan's Prime Tshering Tobgay expressed optimism about the initiative, stating, "This collaboration is expected to enhance trade and empower our entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and farmers by helping them navigate the complex regulatory landscape and engage in formal trade with India."

Organised through a joint effort by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and key Indian governmental agencies, the workshop covered essential aspects of trade policy, regulations, and procedures.

Special focus was given to key agricultural products such as apples, oranges, potatoes, areca nuts, processed food items, and timber.

Manvesh Kumar, Director of FSSAI's Trade and International Cooperation Division, played a crucial role in educating participants about food import procedures and the intricacies of regulatory and testing requirements.

This workshop follows a recent agreement between the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) and FSSAI, aimed at streamlining food and agricultural product trade between the two nations.

The agreement seeks to eliminate double inspection and reduce compliance costs for Bhutanese businesses exporting to India.

The workshop, inaugurated by Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Finance Minister Lyonpo Namgay Dorji, saw active participation from an inter-ministerial Indian delegation.

The programme, held across several locations in Bhutan including Thimphu, Phuentsholing, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar, marks a significant step in strengthening India-Bhutan trade relations, particularly in the food and agriculture sector.

As this initiative unfolds, it is expected to foster greater economic cooperation and mutual understanding between India and Bhutan, potentially serving as a model for similar engagements with other neighbouring countries.

(KNN Bureau)