Trellisware Introduces New Handheld TW Shadowtm 750 Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TrellisWare TW ShadowTM 750 radio

- Kevin Thompson, Director Public Safety BD

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. announced today that they will launch the TW ShadowTM 750 (TW-750 ) at the APCO and Exposition in Orlando, Florida, August 5-6. The radio offers a small form factor with full feature capabilities to address mission-critical communications challenges encountered by public safety agencies and first responder operators.

The new TW-750 Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) radio is small, lightweight, MIL-rugged, and built for use in harsh conditions. Standard features include a built-in speaker and microphone, dual Push-to-Talk (PTT), 32 Talk Groups, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, and multi-constellation GNSS. It supports operation across the 225-450 MHz, 698-970 MHz, and 1250-2600 MHz frequency bands, providing operators radio frequency (RF) spectrum flexibility without the need to swap radios, and is interoperable with all TSM®-enabled radios.

“The TW-750 capabilities provide mission-critical voice, data service, and PLI beyond existing Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks that are in operation today,” said Kevin Thompson, director of public safety business development.“TrellisWare can provide these rich MANET capabilities to emergency management at a comparable cost to their current LMR solutions today.”

“We are excited to add the TW-750 radio to the TrellisWare TW Shadow product family to meet the growing needs of public safety agencies that do not want to compromise features or communications capability,” added Larry Greenstein, senior product manager.

The TW Shadow 750 Radio will be shown in TrellisWare's booth # 948, as well as in the New Product Zone, at the APCO show in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, August 5-6. For more information on the TW-750 or to set up a private demonstration during the show, please get in touch with Kevin Thompson at ....

Tina Bachman

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

...