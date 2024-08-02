Guangzhou Zhujiang Tianli By Anaura Wins Gold In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guangzhou Zhujiang Tianli

Anaura's Exceptional Sales Center Design Recognized for Innovation and Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Guangzhou Zhujiang Tianli by Anaura as a Winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional innovation and excellence demonstrated by Anaura's design, positioning it as a leading example within the industry.The award-winning Guangzhou Zhujiang Tianli Sales Center showcases the relevance of cutting-edge design in creating immersive and engaging customer experiences. By pushing the boundaries of traditional exhibition spaces, Anaura's design aligns with the evolving needs and expectations of modern consumers, setting a new standard for sales center design in the industry.Guangzhou Zhujiang Tianli Sales Center stands out for its innovative approach to space, utilizing a science-fiction-inspired aesthetic to create a captivating and immersive environment. The design seamlessly blends art, fashion, and architecture, employing thematic compositions and a carefully curated color palette to simulate a futuristic adventure through time and space. This unique fusion of elements results in a sales center that is both highly functional and artistically compelling.The recognition bestowed by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Anaura's commitment to design excellence and innovation. This prestigious accolade is expected to inspire the team at Anaura to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, setting new standards for creativity and functionality in future projects.Guangzhou Zhujiang Tianli was designed by a talented team at Anaura, including Zhi Duan, Shirong Liang, Zihao Wen, and Shaoya He, who each contributed their expertise to bring this exceptional vision to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Guangzhou Zhujiang Tianli Sales Center design at:About AnauraEstablished in 2013, AN-AURA (Shenzhen) Decoration Design Co., Ltd., also known as Anaura, is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, comprehensive interior design services. With a unique taste, forward-looking style, and professional fashion sense, Anaura creates tailor-made space design solutions that embody the ultimate creative atmosphere. The company's portfolio includes notable projects such as the Shenzhen Center, Tianyuan T7 and T4 model houses and lobbies, and the Shenzhen Excellence Qianhai One.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners of this prestigious award are celebrated for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, serving as benchmarks for excellence in the design industry. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award is an immensely important and prestigious recognition, granted to first-rate designs that are truly outstanding and innovative.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. With a rigorous judging process and a commitment to inspiring future trends, the A' Design Award has been a beacon of excellence in the design world since 2008. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here