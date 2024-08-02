Vitor Reis: The Young Defender Shaping Palmeiras’ Future

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vitor Reis, an 18-year-old center-back from São José dos Campos, Brazil, has renewed his contract with Palmeiras until December 31, 2028.



This extension underscores the club's long-term confidence in his abilities. Reis, who stands at 1.86 meters, joined Palmeira in 2016. He quickly became one of the most promising talents from their youth academy.



Reis made his professional debut on June 26, 2024, during a 3-0 loss to Fortaleza. He stepped in for the Murilo.



Despite the defeat, his performance impressed the coaching staff. He soon became a regular starter, playing three consecutive matches. His performances earned praise from head coach Abel Ferreira.



Abel Ferreira has repeatedly commended Reis for his bravery and solid performances. This praise came even during challenging times for the team.



After a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasi , Ferreira highlighted Reis as one of the standout players.







This trust is significant, especially considering the team's recent struggles and injuries in the defensive lineup.



Reis' emergence has intensified the competition for defensive positions at Palmeiras. Alongside him, Kaiky Naves, another youth academy product, has been vying for a spot.



Despite Naves' longer tenure in the professional squad, Reis has surpassed him in the pecking order. He has become the preferred choice for crucial matches.



Reis' achievements with Palmeiras' youth teams are notable. He has won the Brazilian U-17 Championship twice (2022 and 2023) and the U-17 Copa do Brasil twice (2022 and 2023).



Additionally, he has four Paulista Championships across different age categories. Reis also captained Brazil's U-17 national team in the 2023 World Cup. This role showcased his leadership skills.



In a recent interview, Reis expressed his happiness and gratitude for the contract renewal. He acknowledged the club's trust and reflected on his journey through the youth ranks.



He credited his development to the training and support he received at Palmeiras. Reis also thanked his family and fans for their unwavering support.



Vitor Reis' contract renewal until 2028 marks a significant milestone in his young career. His rapid rise to prominence, coupled with the trust placed in him by the coaching staff, positions him as a crucial player for Palmeiras' future.



As he continues to develop and gain experience, Reis is expected to play a vital role in the club's defensive strategies. He will contribute to their pursuit of glory in both domestic and international competitions.

