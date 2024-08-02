Hyperscale Data Center Market Sector Set For Expansion, Aiming For $585.0 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyperscale Data Center Size

Rise in demand for data centers to enhance productivity and customer experiences propel the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Hyperscale Data Center Market ," The hyperscale data center market was valued at $59.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $585.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Hyperscale data centers provide businesses with more data storage capacity as well as technologically upgraded servers with quicker processing capabilities. Enterprises seek colocation data center that use the least amount of energy while having the least impact on the environment. Companies are developing novel data centers to reduce their environmental effect. Such applications promise great opportunity for the growth of the global hyperscale data center market in the coming years.

Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the hyperscale data center market include, growing demand for cloud and cloud services in modern-day business enterprises. In addition, increase in internet penetration positively impacts the growth of the hyperscale data center industry. However, the need for skilled and experienced workforce for the maintenance and upkeep of hyperscale data centers are anticipated to limit the market growth. On the contrary, increase in cloud applications is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the IT and Telecom segment dominated the overall hyperscale data center market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed as the enterprise adapts to a changed IT landscape in the rise of the digital economy. This trend will continue in 2021, as the world slowly defines the contours of the“next normal” in its battle with COVID-19. It is an enormous challenge, and an enormous opportunity, and digital infrastructure will be central to this transition.

However, the energy and utilities segment is expected to witness highest growth as various industries from different domains have been trying to build system infrastructures that are more dynamic, agile, and cost-efficient are anticipated to grow in the coming years, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

Region-wise, the hyperscale data center market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of advanced digital infrastructure and high demand for cloud solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the hyperscale data center market forecast, owing to its ongoing rapid digital transformation trends that are expected to increase the scope for hyperscale data center industry in the region.

The key players profiled in the hyperscale data center market analysis are Avago Technologies, Cavium, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Nlyte Software, and SanDisk Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an overall positive affect on the growth of the global hyperscale data center market size, owing to increase in work from home and remote education trends during the period, which influenced the growth of digital and cloud dependence services, and thus supports the growth of the global hyperscale data center market. Such factors enable key players to increase their market share during the period. For instance, Microsoft Corporation announced that its cloud (Microsoft azure) segment grew by almost 60% during the early phases of the pandemic.

Key Findings of the Study:

By user type, the cloud providers segment accounted for the largest hyperscale data center market share in 2020.

By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

By component, the solution segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

