Turkish Airlines Launches Flight Offer For The UAE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, has recently announced an exclusive flight offer for the UAE market.

The airline is offering remarkable discounts of AED 500 on round-trip flights between Dubai and Trkiye when booking on turkishairlines or the mobile app.

This limited-time offer can be availed by adding the promo code“ TKDXB ” at the payment section during checkout. The sales period is open until August 5, and the period is open until August 31.

Additionally, can connect with the airline via its newly launched WhatsApp channel, 'Turkish Airlines UAE'.

Renowned as a hub of connectivity, Turkish Airlines is pleased to offer these new benefits to travellers from the UAE. The exclusive discount makes exploring the rich culture and stunning landscapes of Trkiye more affordable, while the new WhatsApp channel provides enhanced customer support, including updates about operations, promotions and campaigns in the UAE.

The national flag carrier is committed to continuously improving its services to ensure an exceptional travel experience.

In addition to these new offerings, Turkish Airlines provides a range of services to enhance the customer journey. These include a, 'Stopover Istanbul', with a free hotel stay for connecting flights with a layover of 20 hours or more, and the 'TourIstanbul' program offering free guided tours of Istanbul's iconic landmarks for layovers between 6 and 24 hours.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of Trkiye with Turkish Airlines. Book your flights today and enjoy significant savings!