Russia-Hired Arsonist Nabbed In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian asset who had been plotting arson on railway infrastructure sites in Odesa region.

This was reported by the SBU press center, Ukrinform saw.

"Defense counter-intelligence operatives detained an Odesa-based saboteur handled by Russia's military intelligence, who had been preparing a series of arson attacks at the Ukrzaliznytsia facilities," the statement reads.

Among the main targets were transformer substations and relay cabinets set up along the main railway lines across the region.

This way, the Russians hoped to undermine the deployment of military reserves toward the frontline,

The suspect is a local construction worker who had been seeking additional income, sifting through shady offers posted on Telegram channels.

SBU detains Russian accomplice plottingat railway infrastructure, orchestrating strikes on Odesa

As part of the plan, the culprit first set up a cache with Molotov's cocktails near one of the transformers by the rail track. Next, the suspect engaged an acquaintance who was supposed to execute the act of arson.

After that, the perpetrator intended to send his handlers a video of the fire and continue the criminal activity.

The SBU apprehended the suspect before any damage was done to railway infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, saboteurs who set fire to railway equipment and military vehicles had been detained in Kyiv.