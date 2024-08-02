No Safety In Bengaluru Metro? Child Falls On Tracks At Baiyappanahalli Station; Train Service Delayed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's metro stations are once again under scrutiny following a distressing incident at Baiyappanahalli station on Wednesday night. A 4-year-old child fell onto the railway track while playing, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of the city's metro system.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the child was playing near the tracks while his parents were occupied with their bags. Despite the parents' attempts to call the child back, the situation escalated when the child ran towards the tracks and accidentally fell onto them.

Bengaluru metro's Green line suspended from RV Road to Silk institute; 100s of commuters stuck (WATCH)

Immediate action was taken to prevent a potential tragedy. Metro authorities promptly cut the power to the tracks, which allowed the child to be rescued without harm. However, the emergency response led to a brief but significant disruption in metro services. Train operations on the Baiyappanahalli purple line were halted from 9:08 pm to 9:16 pm, resulting in the suspension of two train services.

Bengaluru: PSDs to be installed for Namma metro along Pink, Blue lines

Once the child was safely removed from the tracks and handed back to the parents, the electrical connections were restored, and metro services resumed as usual. BMRCL Executive Director Shankar confirmed to Asianet Suvarna News that normal operations had been restored following the incident.

This alarming event highlights ongoing concerns about safety measures at metro stations, particularly for vulnerable passengers like children.

