NEET UG Row: SC Slams NTA, Says 'Flip-Flops In A National Exam Do Not Serve Interests Of Students'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court on August 2 slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) and said that they must avoid the 'flip-flops' it made regarding the NEET-UG 2024 exam.“Such 'flip-flops' in a national exam do not serve the interests of the students”, SC said as quoted by LiveLaw.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing Judgment Live Updates
The statement came as the top court is giving out a detailed judgment on the ongoing controversy about the NEET-UG 2024 examination.
MENAFN02082024007365015876ID1108509336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.