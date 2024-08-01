420 With CNW - Thai Minister Reveals Government Will Draft Measure To Regulate Adult-Use Marijuana

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Thailand's seems to be

reconsidering its previous commitment

to banning recreational cannabis, with a proposing a shift toward regulating the rapidly growing industry. Bhumjaithai Party leader and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister, had decided to look into the possibility of drafting a bill to regulate cannabis sales and use instead of outright banning it.

Anutin thanked the prime minister for taking up the matter and choosing to pass legislation. His party played a significant role in the...

