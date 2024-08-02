Azerbaijan, UAE Strengthen Strategic Partnership With Focus On Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan and the UAE continue to enhance their relationship,
grounded in mutual friendship and respect. Shared values and a
foundation of trust underpin their strategic partnership, aligning
their common objectives. Following the UAE's successful hosting of
COP28 last year, Azerbaijan is set to assume the chairmanship of
COP29 this year. Despite both nations being prominent oil and gas
producers, they are dedicated to advancing "green" initiatives and
investing in renewable energy.
On August 1, a meeting was held in Shusha between Mikayil
Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and Co-Chairman of the
Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and
Technical Cooperation with the UAE, and Abdulla Bin Toug Al Marri,
the UAE Minister of Economy and Co-Chairman of the Commission.
During the meeting, the crucial role of political will from the
heads of state of both countries in advancing cooperation was
emphasized. It was noted that mutual visits and discussions play a
significant role in identifying new directions for relations. The
activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which held
its 9th meeting in Shusha, the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan
in the UAE, and the Azerbaijan Trade House in Dubai are pivotal for
enhancing business relations.
The meeting highlighted the substantial potential for further
cooperation, emphasizing the need to increase the volume of mutual
trade and diversify its structure. Discussions also covered
potential investment projects in green energy and tourism, as well
as negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
between Azerbaijan and the UAE. Subsequently, the 9th meeting of
the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and
Technical Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the
UAE took place.
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov remarked that the partnership between
Azerbaijan and the UAE has advanced successfully in both
governmental and business sectors, with increased trade turnover
and positive outcomes from joint initiatives. He outlined the
favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan,
including industrial zones and the Alat Free Economic Zone, and
invited UAE investors to leverage these opportunities.
UAE Minister Abdulla Bin Toug Al Marri expressed satisfaction
with his visit and the organization of the commission's meeting in
Shusha. He noted Azerbaijan's significant development and the
successful implementation of major energy, transport, and logistics
projects. He expressed confidence that ongoing efforts to
strengthen multi-sectoral cooperation would foster new joint
projects and enhance economic and trade relations.
The parties discussed enhancing the partnership, implementing
joint initiatives in green energy and other sectors, and exploring
potential cooperation within COP29. They signed a Protocol
outlining the results of the 9th meeting of the Joint
Intergovernmental Commission, which included plans for expanded
cooperation in trade and investment, support for SMEs, innovation
and digitalization, energy (including green energy), industry,
agriculture, food safety, environment, reclamation and water
management, transport and logistics, communication and high
technologies, science and education, tourism, healthcare, and
culture.
Azerbaijan's evolving energy policy, which leverages its rich
alternative energy resources, increasingly focuses on the
development of green energy. Significant collaborative projects
between Azerbaijan and the UAE underscore this shift.
In recent years, substantial investments have been directed
towards the creation and enhancement of energy infrastructure, with
a notable surge in interest in alternative energy sectors. A key
milestone was the commencement of operations at the Garadag Solar
Power Station (GES) last year, marking the beginning of a new era
in Azerbaijan's energy landscape. This station represents the first
major foreign-invested energy project in the country, developed in
partnership with the UAE's prestigious "Masdar" company.
The Garadag Solar Power Plant, officially inaugurated on October
26, 2023, stands as the largest solar power facility in the Caspian
region and the CIS. The plant, constructed with a foreign
investment of $262 million, has a capacity of 230 MW. It is
expected to produce 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity
annually, thereby saving 110 million cubic meters of natural gas
and reducing carbon emissions by 200,000 tons.
This transition to green energy reflects Azerbaijan's commitment
to its environmental obligations, including a target to cut
greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050 and to establish a
zero-emission zone in liberated territories. These initiatives are
aligned with the strategic framework outlined in "Azerbaijan 2030:
National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development," which was
adopted in February 2021. Among its five national priorities, the
focus on a clean environment and green growth sets ambitious goals,
and Azerbaijan is making significant progress towards achieving
these objectives.
In conclusion, the deepening partnership between Azerbaijan and
the UAE exemplifies a robust and evolving strategic relationship
built on mutual respect and shared values. Both nations, despite
their traditional reliance on oil and gas, are demonstrating a
strong commitment to advancing green energy and renewable
technologies. The recent meeting in Shusha underscored the
importance of political will and collaborative efforts in
identifying and pursuing new opportunities for bilateral
cooperation.
The ongoing initiatives, including the groundbreaking Garadag
Solar Power Station, highlight Azerbaijan's dedication to
transitioning towards a sustainable energy future and meeting its
environmental commitments. The protocol signed during the 9th Joint
Intergovernmental Commission meeting further solidifies the
commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors. As
Azerbaijan prepares to chair COP29, the continued partnership with
the UAE promises to drive forward significant advancements in green
energy, economic diversification, and mutual growth.
