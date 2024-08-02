Russia Pushing Fake Story Of Pro-Palestine Rally In Kyiv - Disinfo Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda sources are circulating fake reports claiming a rally in support of Palestine was allegedly held in Kyiv's Sofia Square.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.

The news piece featured a video, which turned out to be that of an event held back in 2021, organized by pro-Russia organizations.

Propagandists are now claiming people took to the streets following the assassination in Iran of the head of the Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh.

At the same time, some sources emphasized an ongoing ban on any mass actions, enforced in Ukraine under martial law.

"The Center checked this report and found out that it is fake. The video recording, which was supposed to back the news story, was made back in 2021 at a pro-Palestinian event, curated, among others, by pro-Russian organizations. The goal of the spin launched by the Russians is to discredit Ukraine and provoke inter-ethnic and inter-confessional conflict in our country," the CCD emphasizes.

