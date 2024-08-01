Harpic's Latest Campaign 'Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye' Highlights Mood Upliftment With Clean Bathrooms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 01 August 2024: Harpic, India's leading bathroom cleaning brand, announces the launch of its latest campaign, 'Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye' featuring Karan Wahi in North & Erode Mahesh in South. This campaign emphasizes the importance of bathroom hygiene, showcasing the strong connection between a clean bathroom and positive mood in the morning.



For many, a bathroom is the first stop after waking up and cleanliness of a bathroom and its floors have an impact on how one's day starts and sometimes may even have an impact on how it continues. An unclean bathroom, with yellow stains and unpleasant odours, may adversely impact the mood. Conversely, a perfectly clean bathroom may uplift your spirits and set a positive tone for the day.



With its new campaign, Harpic reaffirms that Harpic Bathroom Cleaner ensures that bathroom is sparkling clean and helps families start the day on the right note. Harpic Bathroom Cleaner promises consumers superior cleaning as compared to generic alternatives like detergent and bleach. Harpic aims to ensure that every household enjoys a perfectly clean bathroom, leading to a perfect start to their day while killing 99.9% germs and leaving behind a pleasant fragrance.



Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said,“At Reckitt, our purpose goes beyond products; we strive to improve people's lives through better hygiene and health. Our consumers made us discover that bathrooms play a central role in defining their start for the day. Based on this key insight, we developed our latest campaign, 'Bathroom Jagmagaye Toh Din Ban Jaaye,' that highlights how clean bathrooms can transform mornings into moments of positivity and upliftment. This campaign underscores our commitment to delivering sparkling clean bathrooms, reinforcing Harpic as an expert and India's trusted partner for cleanliness and hygiene.”



Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign uses a unique combination of a brass band and music to depict the mood and bring the concept of mood elevation to life. The campaign film highlights the power of Harpic Bathroom Cleaner to give 10 times better cleaning versus detergents* so that consumers start their day in a clean space and on a positive note.



Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India said,“Forget breakfast. Forget yoga. What's the first thing you do after waking up? Step into the bathroom. However, an unclean bathroom can ruin your good morning and set a dull tone for the day. We've creatively captured this universal truth with our catchy concept – 'Mood Ka Band'. It blends brass band music to symbolize the background score of our moods and lives.



Our campaign – 'Bathroom Jagmagaye toh Din ban jaye!' seamlessly combines entertainment with practical benefits, demonstrating how Harpic Bathroom Cleaner ensures your 'Mood Ka Band' doesn't get 'Bajao-ed'. It leaves your bathroom 10 times cleaner*, shinier, and fresher, ensuring every morning starts great, every day!”



Harpic Bathroom Cleaner is available nationwide and can be used to achieve sparkling floors, tiles and basins. The product is available in 2 fragrances - Lemon Fresh & Floral Boom and 3 sizes i.e., 250ml, 500ml and 1L.

