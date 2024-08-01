Turkish Grand National Assembly To Work Intensively In New Legislative Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The TBMM General Assembly will start the new legislative year with intensive work. The TBMM General Assembly, which went on recess until October 1, will discuss the Teaching Profession Law Proposal and the 9th Judiciary Package.

The TBMM General Assembly went on recess until October 1 by the decision taken after the Law Proposal on Amending the Animal Protection Law regarding stray animals was accepted and enacted into law.

During the recess, some specialised committees will continue their work, and the Assembly will be open. However, the General Assembly will not be working.

The TBMM General Assembly will resume its work on October 1 with the opening of the 28th Term 3rd Legislative Year. The new legislative year will be opened with a ceremony.

In addition, the Law on the Protection of Consumers and the Law Proposal on Amending Certain Laws, which were accepted by the TBMM Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information, and Technology Committee before the Assembly went into recess, will also be put on the agenda of the General Assembly.

In the new legislative year, the General Assembly will consider new law proposals that include various regulations in different areas to be submitted to the Presidency of the Assembly and will discuss law proposals regarding international agreements.

The regulations in the proposals that the General Assembly is expected to consider first are as follows.

According to the Law Proposal on Amending Certain Laws, known to the public as the 9th Judicial Package, the crime of insult by voice, written, or visual message will be removed from the scope of conciliation and included in the scope of advance payment. In terms of the crime of insult, the investigation and prosecution of which depend on the complaint, the complaint period cannot exceed two years from the date of the act, in any way.

Those who have completed mediation training and have 20 years of experience in the profession will be able to register in the mediation registry without taking a written exam. A law degree will be required to become a mediator.

The sales procedure for vehicles in trustee parking lots that are detained due to being found or banned from traffic by the provisions of the law and not returned or searched by their owners within 6 months will be redetermined.

A National Education Academy will also be established according to the Proposal for the Law on the Teaching Profession. Preparatory training consisting of theoretical and practical courses determined within the framework of the qualifications for the teaching profession will be provided by the National Education Academy.

Teacher candidates will be paid every month in the amount found by multiplying the indicator figure determined during the preparatory training process with the civil servant monthly coefficient.

Contract teachers who have completed their three-year working period will be assigned to teacher positions in the places where they work upon their request. Those assigned to teacher positions will not be able to change places for 1 year, except for relocations due to excuses.

Those convicted of manufacturing and trading narcotics or stimulants, facilitating their use, accepting, possessing, using them, and indecent acts, obscenity, prostitution crimes, and crimes against sexual inviolability, will have their teaching careers terminated.

In cases where the crimes of "intentional injury", "threat", "insult", and "resisting to prevent the performance of duty" are committed against teachers in official and private educational institutions affiliated with the Ministry of National Education due to their duties, the penalties will be increased by half and the provisions for postponing the prison sentence will not be applied.

Among the teachers and specialist teachers who have completed 20 years of work and who meet the conditions other than having at least 10 years of service as a specialist teacher, they will be able to apply for the title of head teacher.

According to the Law Proposal on the Amendment of the Law on the Protection of Consumers and Certain Laws, the formal requirements of contracts between creditors and consumers will be established through an information or electronic communication device and will be made possible through methods that include the verification of the consumer's identity.

The issues regarding the direct sales system will be regulated, and the rights and obligations of the parties will be clarified. The institution of reconciliation will also be allowed to be applied to provisions regarding commercial advertising and unfair commercial practices.

Supportive measures will be taken to increase the competitiveness of domestically established marketplaces and protect them against marketplaces originating from abroad, increase employment levels, accelerate export growth, and ensure that more businesses turn to exports.