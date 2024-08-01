Turkish Grand National Assembly To Work Intensively In New Legislative Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The TBMM General Assembly will start the new legislative year
with intensive work. The TBMM General Assembly, which went on
recess until October 1, will discuss the Teaching Profession Law
Proposal and the 9th Judiciary Package.
The TBMM General Assembly went on recess until October 1 by the
decision taken after the Law Proposal on Amending the Animal
Protection Law regarding stray animals was accepted and enacted
into law.
During the recess, some specialised committees will continue
their work, and the Assembly will be open. However, the General
Assembly will not be working.
In addition, the Law on the Protection of Consumers and the Law
Proposal on Amending Certain Laws, which were accepted by the TBMM
Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information, and
Technology Committee before the Assembly went into recess, will
also be put on the agenda of the General Assembly.
In the new legislative year, the General Assembly will consider
new law proposals that include various regulations in different
areas to be submitted to the Presidency of the Assembly and will
discuss law proposals regarding international agreements.
The regulations in the proposals that the General Assembly is
expected to consider first are as follows.
According to the Law Proposal on Amending Certain Laws, known to
the public as the 9th Judicial Package, the crime of insult by
voice, written, or visual message will be removed from the scope of
conciliation and included in the scope of advance payment. In terms
of the crime of insult, the investigation and prosecution of which
depend on the complaint, the complaint period cannot exceed two
years from the date of the act, in any way.
Those who have completed mediation training and have 20 years of
experience in the profession will be able to register in the
mediation registry without taking a written exam. A law degree will
be required to become a mediator.
The sales procedure for vehicles in trustee parking lots that
are detained due to being found or banned from traffic by the
provisions of the law and not returned or searched by their owners
within 6 months will be redetermined.
A National Education Academy will also be established according
to the Proposal for the Law on the Teaching Profession. Preparatory
training consisting of theoretical and practical courses determined
within the framework of the qualifications for the teaching
profession will be provided by the National Education Academy.
Teacher candidates will be paid every month in the amount found
by multiplying the indicator figure determined during the
preparatory training process with the civil servant monthly
coefficient.
Contract teachers who have completed their three-year working
period will be assigned to teacher positions in the places where
they work upon their request. Those assigned to teacher positions
will not be able to change places for 1 year, except for
relocations due to excuses.
Those convicted of manufacturing and trading narcotics or
stimulants, facilitating their use, accepting, possessing, using
them, and indecent acts, obscenity, prostitution crimes, and crimes
against sexual inviolability, will have their teaching careers
terminated.
In cases where the crimes of "intentional injury", "threat",
"insult", and "resisting to prevent the performance of duty" are
committed against teachers in official and private educational
institutions affiliated with the Ministry of National Education due
to their duties, the penalties will be increased by half and the
provisions for postponing the prison sentence will not be
applied.
Among the teachers and specialist teachers who have completed 20
years of work and who meet the conditions other than having at
least 10 years of service as a specialist teacher, they will be
able to apply for the title of head teacher.
According to the Law Proposal on the Amendment of the Law on the
Protection of Consumers and Certain Laws, the formal requirements
of contracts between creditors and consumers will be established
through an information or electronic communication device and will
be made possible through methods that include the verification of
the consumer's identity.
The issues regarding the direct sales system will be regulated,
and the rights and obligations of the parties will be clarified.
The institution of reconciliation will also be allowed to be
applied to provisions regarding commercial advertising and unfair
commercial practices.
Supportive measures will be taken to increase the
competitiveness of domestically established marketplaces and
protect them against marketplaces originating from abroad, increase
employment levels, accelerate export growth, and ensure that more
businesses turn to exports.
