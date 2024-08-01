PROPS & COSTUMES FROM 80S & 90S CINEMA CLASSICS TO BE SOLD AS PART OF LOS ANGELES MEMORABILIA AUCTION NEXT MONTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Mask of Loki”

Data's stunt coat from THE GOONIES

Leslie "Spike" O'Malley's lightweight hoverboard

PROPSTORE'S LIVE AUCTION OF ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA PRESENTS INCREDIBLE PROPS AND COSTUMES FROM SOME OF THE MOST NOSTALGIC MOVIES OF THE 80s AND 90s.

- Brandon Alinger, Propstore COOLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Top lots up for auction include Stanley Ipkiss'“Mask of Loki” from one of Jim Carrey's most notable roles in the 1994 classic, The Mask. This memorable prop is anticipated to fetch between $30,000 - $60,000.Another notable item available is Data's stunt coat from the beloved 1985 adventure film THE GOONIES. Each patch on this coat was selected from surplus costume materials from earlier productions, adding to its distinctive character. It is anticipated to fetch between $25,000 and $50,000.The auction also features Leslie "Spike" O'Malley's lightweight hoverboard from BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989). Played by Darlene Vogel, Spike is a member of Griff Tannen's (Tom Wilson) gang in the futuristic 2015. This hoverboard is expected to sell between $20,000 and $40,000.Also on offer is Agent J's (Will Smith) suit from the 1997 blockbuster MEN IN BLACK. This distinctive black suit, a key element of the character's look in the film, is expected to sell for $8,000 to $16,000.Propstore, one of the world's leading film and TV memorabilia companies, is hosting its second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024 this August in Los Angeles. The items on offer are expected to fetch $10 million. More than 1,900 rare and iconic items will be available during Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place over three days from August 15th to 18th, 2024, starting at 9:30 AM PDT each day. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on August 15th, 2024. Online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Auction highlights include:.THE MASK (1994) Stanley Ipkiss' (Jim Carrey) The Mask of Loki est. $30,000 - $60,000.THE GOONIES (1985) Data's Stunt Coat est. $25,000 - $50,000.BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) Leslie "Spike" O'Malley's (Darlene Vogel) Lightweight Hoverboard est. $20,000 - $40,000.FLASH GORDON (1980) Flash Gordon's (Sam J. Jones) Screen-Matched Leotard with Belt Replica and Pants Replicas est. $20,000 - $40,000.DISNEYLAND / WALT DISNEY WORLD THEME PARKS Goofy Walkaround Character Costume Head est. $15,000 - $30,000.TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III (1993) Raphael's (Matt Hill) Screen-Matched Animatronic Head est. $10,000 - $20,000.GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) Production-Made "Drinking" Onionhead (Slimer) Puppet est. $10,000 - $20,000.JURASSIC PARK (1993) Velociraptor Eye Display est. $8,000 - $16,000.MEN IN BLACK (1997) Agent J's (Will Smith) Suit Costume est. $8,000 - $16,000.JUMANJI (1995) Early Paint Test Game Board Cover est. $5,000 - $10,000.WAYNE'S WORLD 2 (1993) Wayne Campbell's (Mike Myers) "Wayne's World" Hat est. $4,000 - $8,000.BATMAN (1989) Michael Keaton-Autographed Limited-Edition Batsuit Chest Emblem Replica est. $2,000 - $4,000.DIRTY DANCING (1987) Johnny Castle's (Patrick Swayze) Tank Top est. $2,000 - $4,000.MRS. DOUBTFIRE (1993) Mrs. Doubtfire (Robin Williams) Head Replica est. $2,000 - $4,000.MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND (1996) Kermit the Frog's (Steve Whitmire) Captain Abraham Smollett Tricorn Hat est. $2,000 - $4,000.THE GOONIES (1985) Set of Three One-Eyed Willy Coins est. $1,000 - $2,000Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented:“Next month, Propstore is excited to offer an incredible selection of props and costumes from iconic films of the 1980s and 1990s. Fans will have the chance to own memorable pieces from classic movies such as The Goonies, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park and many more. These lots will be sold alongside over 1,900 other exceptional lots at Propstore Los Angeles' second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, taking place from August 15th to 18th, 2024. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history from these beloved decades!”THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA:Registration and online bidding are now open at:Images are available in the following links (each option contains the same image content):Dropbox (copy & paste URL into browser):Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .

