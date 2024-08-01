Cox's Bazar Turns Into Ghost Town Following Nationwide Unrest

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Cox's Bazar : businesses in Cox's Bazar is incurring massive losses over the ongoing nationwide unrest stemming from student protests, curfew and communication restrictions.

According to insiders, tour operators in the beach town have suffered a loss of about BDT 300 crore since July 15 till now, due to the student protests, curfew and internet outage nationwide.

Since the protest reached a climax on July 18, daily business in Cox's Bazar took a nosedive. Due to safety concerns, tourists are shying away from travel.

Cox's Bazar is now almost empty. All businesses in the tourism industry are experiencing more volumes of losses every day.

If the country's situation does not return to normal soon, organisations will suffer even bigger losses in the beach destination and nationwide.