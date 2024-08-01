Turkey’s warming relations with Syria for refugees` best interest gets explained

(MENAFN) Recent events in Turkey have highlighted simmering tensions surrounding the presence of Syrian refugees, culminating in widespread protests and following reports of violence involving a Syrian man. The incident sparked nationalist outrage and renewed scrutiny of Turkey's handling of the Syrian refugee crisis, where more than 3 million Syrians have sought shelter since the onset of the conflict in 2011.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent remarks signaling a potential thaw in relations with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad mark a significant shift in Ankara's stance, which severed ties with Damascus during the early stages of Syria's civil war. This potential rapprochement raises complex questions about the future of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey. Amidst growing discontent and xenophobic sentiments among segments of the Turkish population, concerns are mounting that normalized relations with Assad could pave the way for repatriation to a Syria still grappling with division and instability.



In this episode of Beyond The Headlines, host Nada AlTaher engages in a comprehensive discussion with The National’s Istanbul correspondent Lizzie Porter, senior researcher at TRENDS Research and Advisory Serhat Cubukcuoglu, and Syria analyst Sam Heller. Together, they delve into the implications of Turkey's evolving stance towards Syria and explore the potential scenarios that may unfold for Syrian refugees in Turkey amidst these geopolitical shifts. The conversation provides insights into the humanitarian, political, and social dynamics at play, shedding light on the challenges and uncertainties facing refugees and policymakers alike in the region.

