Gazan cope with continuous uprooting

(MENAFN) In early July, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders to approximately 80,000 residents of Gaza City and residents in significant areas of Khan Younis, urging them to relocate southward. However, for the people of Gaza, finding a safe haven amidst ongoing conflict has become an increasingly precarious challenge. The forced displacements have forced Palestinians to continually uproot themselves, seeking refuge in what are described as safe zones—yet these areas are fraught with dire conditions, inadequate services, widespread diseases, and constant threats of airstrikes.



According to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, the overwhelming majority—nine out of ten people—in Gaza are now internally displaced. This staggering statistic translates to approximately 1.9 million individuals, many of whom have experienced multiple displacements within a short span of time. Despite Israel's justification of these evacuations as measures to protect civilians during hostilities, on-the-ground observers argue that the procedures are not consistently adhered to, raising concerns about the safety and welfare of those affected.



In this edition of Beyond The Headlines, Nada AlTaher hosts a discussion with Dr. Majed Jaber, who recounts his harrowing evacuation from the European Gaza Hospital. The episode also features insights from Hisham Mhanna, Gaza spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch. Together, they shed light on the realities faced by Gazans navigating constant displacement in the midst of conflict, highlighting the urgent humanitarian crisis and the international community's role in addressing these challenges.

