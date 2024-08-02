Bilal Rah Wins 'WFF Mr. J&K Bodybuilding' Award

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir's renowned bodybuilder Bilal Rah has won yet another state bodybuilding championship.

Competing at the 3rd Mr. J&K Bodybuilding 2024 competition, sanctioned by World Federation and organised by Powerhouse Supplement Store Khayam at Tagore Hall on Tuesday, Bilal beat stiff competition to be crowned the overall winner.

State President WFF J&K Ishtiyaq Ahmed Khan presented Bilal with the winner's trophy and a winning prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

After winning the championship, Bilal posted on Instagram:

“Thanks Almighty Allah who bless me with this priceless victory tittle of Jammu and Kashmir overall winner. And it's all because of my prep coach Anas Jeelani.”

“My struggles are paying off finally,” Bilal Rah told The Mandate News,“from past 20 years I've been into weightlifting, though being J&K 2024 winner for Bodybuilding was a challenge, I left no stone turned.”

Previously, Bilal won the 3rd Mr. J&K Body Building & Men's Physique Championship 2023. The championship was organised by United Intercontinental Body Building Fitness Federation and was billed as the“First Elite Pro-Qualifier Championship in J&K”.