Ontario Connecting Internationally-Trained Jobseekers With Employers In Brampton

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRAMPTON, Ontario – The Ontario is investing over $500,000 through the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream in two projects in Brampton. These projects will provide free training to more than 1,200 internationally-trained jobseekers, helping them land careers in in-demand and rewarding fields, while meeting the needs of local employers.

“As Ontario continues to attract record private sector investments that are creating thousands of new jobs, we're helping jobseekers and workers develop the skills they need to earn better jobs with bigger paycheques,” said David Piccini, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development.“By partnering with local employers and community organizations, these projects are helping over 1,200 Brampton residents leverage their international training to land rewarding careers in Brampton's most in-demand sectors, from construction to healthcare.”

The projects will help tackle the province's labour shortage and connect Ontario workers with high-paying jobs in their communities. Funding is going to the following organizations:



Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Centre: $350,000 to provide job-ready training to internationally-trained newcomers and connect them with local employers so they can fill in-demand jobs and give back to their communities. Dynacare Gamma Laboratory Partnership: $200,500 to provide training to students to become medical laboratory technologists in the health care industry and support health system capacity.

“Brampton is the fastest growing big city in Canada, offering the national economy one of the youngest, most diverse and ambitious workforces in the country. The benefits of strategic investments to support training through the province's Skills Development Fund go beyond our borders in Brampton, reaching across Ontario,” said Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton.

“I would like to congratulate the Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Centre and Dynacare Gamma Laboratory Partnership on receiving this grant and thank the provincial government and minister Piccini for their continued support and collaboration in building a prosperous future for Brampton.”

Applications are open for the government's fifth round of SDF, which opened on July 29, 2024, with up to $260 million in available funding, the largest funding round since the Fund launched in 2021. The fifth round of funding brings Ontario's total investment through the SDF Training Stream to up to $1.4 billion. As Ontario continues to grow, the SDF will help ensure skilled workers are trained and ready to fill rewarding jobs in in-demand sectors in their communities.

