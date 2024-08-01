C-Arms Market Analysis, Share To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Imaging procedures are becoming increasingly necessary and can be found in almost all hospitals with the right equipment. Surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, traumatologists, vascular surgeons, and cardiologists use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. A C-arm machine is an innovative medical imaging tool that relies on X-ray as its fundamental operating principle. A sophisticated X-ray-based medical imaging tool is called a C-arm. Despite having radiography talents, they are mainly used for their fluoroscopy ability. The C-arm gets its name from its C-shaped arm to x-rays from the source to the detector. A specific C-arm type is chosen according to the processes to be carried out. The intended function of the C-arm must be thoroughly understood before choosing one.

Numerous market players constantly work to create cutting-edge systems that improve process planning, boost real-time intraoperative guidance, and drastically shorten surgical procedure times. One example is the incorporation of 3D mapping functionality and AI-enabled advancements in a C-arm system. The main reasons propelling the market's growth are the rising older population, the incidence of chronic diseases, improvements in mobility and imaging capabilities, and the increasing demand for imaging technology in developing countries. Additionally, C-arms are currently used in several medical specialties, and it is projected that their applications will continue to grow in the future. These factors, along with the growing demand for healthcare systems in emerging countries, drive the market for C-arms.

Market Dynamics

Growing Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses to Drive the Global C-Arms Market

Two main factors driving the expansion of the C-arm market are the rising senior population and the burden of chronic diseases; as the proportion of elderly patients rises, so do the surgical procedures. In 2018, there were an estimated 9.6 million cancer-related deaths and 18.1 million new cases, according to a WHO report. The American Cancer Society estimated that in the United States alone, in 2020, there were roughly 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths. As C-arm machines are employed as intraoperative imaging devices for procedures including cancer, orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, and other specialties, this fueled the market.

The prevalence of CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) increased from 271 million in 1990 to 523 million in 2019, and the number of CVD deaths climbed from 12.1 million in 1990 to 18.6 million in 2019, according to a research report published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 2020. The rise in cardiovascular problems will fuel the market as more surgical procedures use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. Aging is a factor in the rising frequency of chronic diseases because they are more common in the elderly.

According to projections from the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, there will be 727 million persons 65 or older worldwide in the coming years. The global population of senior adults is projected to double over the next three decades, hitting 1.5 billion by 2050. As the population ages, chronic diseases are getting more prevalent, which will help the market grow. In light of factors including the rising older population and the burden of chronic diseases, it is projected that the demand for C-arms will rise throughout the forecast period.

Underlying Opportunities Amid Increased Advancements in C-Arms Market

Product innovations and development due to technological advancements will create lucrative opportunities for market participants. These factors include an increase in public-private funding for targeted research activities, the popularization of personalized medicine, and the rise in product innovations and development. The market will continue to expand as a result of factors such as the rising number of strategic alliances, the rate at which more people are accessing the internet, the expansion of hospitals and laboratories, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries in developing nations, and the rising per capita health care spending.

Additionally, creating new implementations will support the future market expansion of C-Arms devices. The use of C-Arms includes minimally invasive, intraoperative 3D, hybrid operating rooms, interventional angiography, radiology, cardiology, surgical navigation, orthopedics, neurology, gallbladder, liver, and bone imaging, diagnostic testing, kidney drainage, percutaneous valve replacements, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, gastroenterology, and neurostimulation. New technology is used to achieve this goal, including the FL C-Arm, Philips C-Arm, GE C-Arm, and Siemens C-Arm. Consequently, product advancements will increase market prospects.

Regional Insights

North America will command the leading market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% over the forecast period. The expansion of the market is facilitated by a fair reimbursement system, increased use of cutting-edge technology, improved healthcare infrastructure, and consumers with considerable purchasing power. Based on a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the US spent over 4.1 trillion USD (almost 19.7% of the GDP) on healthcare in 2020. Additionally, the region's need for C-arm equipment will be projected to grow due to increased elective surgery rates following the pandemic and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions.

High-quality healthcare facilities in the region, an aging population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a high frequency of diagnostic tests are other variables projected to drive market expansion. A study published in ACR Open Rheumatology under "The Relation of the Chronic Disease Epidemic to the Health Care Crisis" found that in 2020, 86% of healthcare spending was attributable to chronic diseases, affecting nearly 50% of the US population. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases caused close to 836,546 deaths in the United States in 2018. Chronic conditions consequently lead to more surgeries, which increases the need for imaging technology like C-arms.

Europe will expand at a CAGR of 4.78%, accounting for USD 812 million by 2030. The European medical system offers patients access to cutting-edge technological technologies and is a lucrative market for most diagnostic companies. The demand for C-arms is influenced by several factors, including the prevalence of chronic illnesses on the rise, population aging, and technical advancements. According to the 2020 German Federal Statistical Office report, 16.2 million of Germany's 83.1 million residents were above 67 years old. By 2040, this proportion is projected to increase to 21.4 million. The expanding elderly population increases the likelihood that they will have orthopedic, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders that require surgery, which increases the demand for C-arms devices.

Key Highlights



The global C-arms market size was worth USD 2,003 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,016 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on type, the global C-arms market is categorized into Fixed C-arms and Mobile C-arms. The Mobile C-arms section is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% over the forecast period

Based on application, the global C-arms market is categorized into Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics & Trauma, Oncology, and Other Applications. The Cardiology section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Based on region, the global C-arms market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will command the largest market share.



Key Market Players



Canon Medical Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

AADCO Medical, Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd



Market News



In 2022, Canon Medical Systems Corporation acquired NXC Imaging, a Minnesota-based manufacturer and service provider of medical imaging equipment.

In 2022, GE Healthcare launched the next-generation Definium 656 HD. The version provides consistent, highly automated, efficient exams that instill clinical trust while streamlining workflow, enhancing consistency, and lowering errors to keep radiology departments operating at peak efficiency.



Global C-Arms Market: Segmentation

By Type



Fixed C-arms

Mobile C-arms



Full-size C-arms

Mini C-arms







By Application



Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Orthopedics & Trauma

Oncology

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa



