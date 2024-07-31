EQS-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Report

Press Release Mettlach, 31 July 2024

Interim report for the first half-year 2024 Villeroy & Boch increases revenue due to acquisition

Consolidated revenue of € 647.3 million in the first half of the year, up 47.9 % on the previous year due to acquisitions

Operating EBIT of € 46.3 million, up 20.6 % on the previous year (€ 38.4 million) Full-year forecast for 2024 is fully confirmed

Consolidated revenue: € 647.3 million In the first half of 2024, the Villeroy & Boch Group generated consolidated revenue (including licence income) of € 647.3 million, up € 209.5 million or 47.9 % on the same period in the previous year, due to acquisitions. Ideal Standard contributed revenue of € 217.6 million to the consolidated revenue starting 1 March 2024.

Operating EBIT: € 46.3 million In the first six months of the year, an operating EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of € 46.3 million was achieved, which was 20.6 % higher than in the previous year.

Division performance The Bathroom & Wellness Division generated revenue of € 513.5 million in the first half of the 2024 financial year, up 71.8 % on the previous year due to acquisitions. In the first four months of Group affiliation, the Ideal Standard companies achieved revenue of € 217.6 million. The market response to the new TwistFlush technology continued to be positive. Overall revenue growth was strongest in the fittings and ceramic sanitary ware business. The Bathroom & Wellness Division achieved an operating result (EBIT) of € 41.5 million in the first half of 2024, up 24.6 % compared to the same period in the previous year. The Dining & Lifestyle Division generated revenue of € 132.4 million in the first half of 2024, which was 3.5 % or € 4.8 million below the same period in the previous year. Good revenue growth was achieved both in e-commerce and in the company's own retail shops. On the other hand, sales at brick-and-mortar retail partners declined. The Dining & Lifestyle Division had an operating result (EBIT) of € 4.8 million, which was 5.9 % below the same period in the previous year.

Investments In the first half of 2024, investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment totalled € 16.7 million, of which € 14.2 million was attributable to the Bathroom & Wellness Division and € 2.5 million to the Dining & Lifestyle Division. In the Bathroom & Wellness Division, work continued on a new factory building in Thailand and investments were made in a die-casting facility. Another die-casting facility was purchased in Hungary. In addition, investments were made in expanding the capacity of our furniture plant in Treuchtlingen. In the Dining & Lifestyle Division, investments were made mainly in the modernisation and acquisition of new production facilities and pressing tools in Merzig and Torgau, as well as in the modernisation of the company's own retail shops.

Outlook for 2024 as a whole The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG continues to expect a significant increase in revenue, operating result (EBIT) and investments as a result of acquisitions. It thus fully confirms the forecasts for 2024 as a whole that it made in connection with the publishing of the annual report.

