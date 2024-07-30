Zarqa Chamber Of Industry Meets South African Ambassador For Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The President and members of the Zarqa Chamber of received the South African Ambassador to Amman Tselane Mokoena on Tuesday to discuss opportunities in Zarqa and Mafraq governorates, especially with the presence of the new Zarqa Industrial Estate and the Mafraq Development Zone (MDZ).

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zarqa Chamber of Industry, Fares Hammoudeh, highlighted significant opportunities for national industries to form partnerships with South African industries, particularly in the field of production inputs, and to benefit from the opportunity to enter the South African market.



He called on South African investors and businessmen to invest in Jordan and take advantage of the various investment benefits, especially with the presence of free trade agreements, notably with the U.S. market.

Mokoena spoke about the available investment opportunities and the mechanism of cooperation in the investment and economic fields between businessmen in Jordan and South Africa.



Mokoena, during her visit to the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, affirmed that her country's position aligns with Jordan in defending the Palestinian people, noting that one of the goals of the lawsuit South Africa has filed at the International Court of Justice is to stop the targeting of children, women, and unarmed civilians.

Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC) President Hussein Shreim appreciated the stances of South Africa and their efforts in filing a case against the occupying state at the International Court of Justice for committing massacres and acts of genocide against civilians and destroying all necessities in the Gaza Strip.

Shreim added that the value of the Kingdom's exports to South Africa amounted to about $12.5 million in 2023, compared to $40 million in imports.

