France Set Up Argentina Showdown In Men's Olympic Football

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France set up a potentially explosive quarter-final showdown with Argentina in the men's Olympic after beating New Zealand 3-0 in their final group game on Tuesday.

Argentina had sealed their last-eight spot earlier in the day and France joined them in the knockout phase with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo scoring for the hosts against New Zealand in Marseille.

France finish on top of Group A with three wins out of three and no goals conceded, with the United States going through as runners-up after seeing off Guinea 3-0, Kevin Paredes scoring twice.

That means Thierry Henry's French side will take on Argentina in Bordeaux on Friday after the South Americans, two-time gold medallists, went through in second place in Group B thanks to a 2-0 win over Ukraine in Lyon.

Thiago Almada's superb strike gave Argentina the lead just after half-time and substitute Claudio Echeverri sealed their victory late on.

It will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about French players as they celebrated winning the Copa America earlier this month.

FIFA has announced an investigation into the chants, which targeted France's star striker Kylian Mbappe among others and included racist and homophobic insults.

Argentina players have already been booed by rival fans at the Olympic tournament.

The nations last met in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar which Argentina won on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

However, the men's Olympic football tournament is an under-23 competition, with the exception of up to three over-age players per squad. Only two members of Argentina's Olympic squad, Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez, played in the 2022 game, and none of France's.

Argentina will only face France after missing out on first place in Group B to Morocco on head to head.