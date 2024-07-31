Kerala: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today; Orange Alert In 5 Districts; Holiday For Schools In 12

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala will face intense rainfall until August 3, with some areas expected to receive extremely heavy downpours. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating rainfall exceeding 115.6 mm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Palakkad are under a yellow alert, signifying heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

Orange alert in districts:

Aug 1 - Kannur and Kasaragod

Yellow alert in districts:

Aug 1 - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad,

Aug 2 - Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Aug 3 - Kannur, Kasaragod



Due to heavy rainfall, educational institutions in 12 districts, excluding Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, will remain closed on Wednesday, July 31. The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam and the University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram have rescheduled all exams previously set for Wednesday. Additionally, all Public Service Commission (PSC) exams slated until Friday have been postponed. According to the IMD, moderate rainfall and strong winds of up to 30 kmph are expected in select areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, while light rainfall is anticipated in other parts of Kerala.

In response to ongoing heavy rains, strict restrictions have been implemented in Kozhikode district. Access to beaches, waterfalls, and riverbanks is now prohibited, and night travel to hilly and pass areas is banned from 7 pm to 7 am. Quarry operations have also been halted. Residents living along riverbanks are advised to exercise caution, as the water levels in Poonur Puzha, Mahipuzha, Kuttyadippuzha, Chaliyar, and Cherupuzha have reached dangerous levels.

The low pressure belt extends from the north Kerala coast to the south Gujarat coast, and strong west-northwest winds are expected to persist for the next 2-3 days. Consequently, the Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall with widespread thunder and lightning across Kerala over the next 5 days.

