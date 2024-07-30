Prime Minister Of Lebanon's Caretaker Government Condemns Israeli Onslaught On Southern Suburbs Of Beirut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Prime of Lebanon's Caretaker Government, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday, condemned the Israeli raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which killed a lady and dozens of people.

In a statement of the office of Lebanese Prime Minister, Mikati said this criminal act that occurred today is an episode of the series of aggressive operations that claim the civilian lives, in an unequivocal contravention of international law and international humanitarian law.

Woman killed, others injured in Israeli raid on southern suburb of Beirut

Read Also

He underlined that the international community must pay attention this act, uphold its responsibility and step up an intense pressure in compelling Israel to cease its aggression and threats, and enforce the international resolutions.

Mikati stressed that he will retain his full right to take all measures that will contribute to deterring Israeli aggression.

Mikati, so far called for stopping the Israeli offensive in south Lebanon and implementing the whole content of the UN resolution 1701.