Woman Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Raid On Southern Suburb Of Beirut

Beirut: A woman was killed and others were injured, some of them in critical condition, in an air raid launched by the Israeli entity Tuesday on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The National News Agency in Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone fired 3 missiles at a building in the southern suburb of Beirut, which led to the collapse of two floors, killing a woman and injuring other people, noting that the wounded were transferred to a number of nearby hospitals to receive treatment.

On the other hand, Israeli warplanes launched raids on a number of villages and towns in southern Lebanon, where the raids targeted the towns of Jebchit, Kfar Kila, Aita al-Shaab, Markaba, Houla, and Deir Siryan, while artillery shelling targeted the towns of Khiam, Kfar Hamam, Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, and Rab Thalatheen.

The Israeli entity continues its escalation against towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, causing deaths and injuries of many Lebanese civilians, and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.