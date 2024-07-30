Naftogaz Group Puts Into Service New High-Rate Well

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, which is part of Naftogaz Group, has put into service a new high-rate well with a daily production rate of 274,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Naftogaz Group, this well is notable for its planned bottomhole to be located directly under the settlement.

“The commissioning of a new well has increased the daily production rate at the field by 17%. Another well is next in line to be put into service as soon as this August,” Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

The idea of drilling that well came from Andrii Tyro, a developer at the Ukrainian Research Institute of Natural Gases (UkrNDIGas), who assessed the mining potential of the field and found a remote site to stake it. The development team carried out a detailed geological feasibility study and recommended it to drilling.

“Drilling a well under the settlement became possible thanks to modern drilling equipment, advanced technologies and professional competence of Ukrburgaz's experts, who had solved a rather challenging task and drilled a well with a bottom displacement of more than 1,300 meters in four months,” Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC Acting CEO Serhii Lahno mentioned.

Overall, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC drilled 50 wells in the first half of 2024, and 41 of them were put into service.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group is actively preparing for the upcoming heating season. As of July 22, 2024, more than 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas was accumulated in Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

In January-June 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies, such as Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC and Ukrnafta PJSC, produced 7.3 billion cubic meters of commercial-grade gas , which is 8% higher compared to the same period last year.

