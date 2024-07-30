Shop And Win Up To QR50,000 Diamond At Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall have launched their Back-to-School Campaign for customers to shop and win diamond up to QR50,000.

The Diamond Partner is Malabar & Diamonds.

Customers shopping for QR300 and above at Centrepoint, Max and Shoexpress in Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall will automatically qualify for the e-raffle draw. During the campaign, you can shop from more than 50 brands and 100,000 products in both the malls.

Total 25 winners will be selected through a randomiser by a official at Al Asmakh Mall. The winners will get QR2,000 worth of Diamond Voucher. The campaign will commence on July 25 and will end on September 7.