Shop And Win Up To QR50,000 Diamond At Al Asmakh Mall And Barwa Plaza Mall
Date
7/30/2024 3:25:46 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall have launched their Back-to-School Campaign for customers to shop and win diamond up to QR50,000.
The Diamond Partner is Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
Customers shopping for QR300 and above at Centrepoint, Max and Shoexpress in Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall will automatically qualify for the e-raffle draw. During the campaign, you can shop from more than 50 brands and 100,000 products in both the malls.
Total 25 winners will be selected through a randomiser by a Ministry official at Al Asmakh Mall. The winners will get QR2,000 worth of Diamond Voucher. The campaign will commence on July 25 and will end on September 7.
