Juicenet Expands EV Charging Grid In U.S. With Shared Peer-To-Peer Residential EV Charging Network

- Steve Sanchez, co-founder and COO of JuiceNetHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JuiceNet announced today launch of the startup green energy provider's peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging network. The JuiceNet Shared Residential EV Charging Network provides a convenient and reliable alternative to public charging infrastructure through a neighbor-to-neighbor network of private home chargers available for appointment-based use via the company's mobile app. Using a JuiceNet network charger, members can anticipate an average range boost of 25-30 miles per charging hour.JuiceNet was founded in 2022 to support expanded EV adoption in the U.S. by a team of entrepreneurs with global expertise in the automotive, technology, and renewable energy industries. JuiceNet is working to bridge the nationwide gap in EV charging infrastructure with the development of a private, community-driven EV charging option that augments current infrastructure demands. In partnership with EV technology providers, JuiceNet also offers level 2 chargers and related EV products at promotional rates to members.“By enabling EV owners to access convenient charging resources through a flexible network and fostering collaboration among sustainable transportation adopters, JuiceNet represents an innovative approach to increasing the country's EV charging infrastructure,” said Steve Sanchez, co-founder and COO of JuiceNet.“JuiceNet is poised to support the planned widespread adoption of EVs by alleviating concerns regarding range anxiety. This requires a transformative shift in current EV charging infrastructure development to facilitate the accelerated transition to a zero-emissions future.”JuiceNet's EV charger hosts deliver a community-driven alternative to the country's current EV charging infrastructure, designed to help alleviate range anxiety and accelerate EV adoption. JuiceNet operates on a pay-per-use basis or a subscription fee, offering members a reliable and cost-effective alternative to public charging stations. Guests can schedule charging appointments via the JuiceNet mobile app, designed to facilitate efficient charging experiences through smart transaction management, an interactive map, online scheduling, and host reviews. JuiceNet is now registering hosts and subscribers at: .EV adoption in the U.S. has been stymied by the slow expansion of public charging infrastructure, which is still unreliable throughout the country. With current projections indicating a surge of EV ownership to over 48 million by 2030 (an increase from 3 million in 2023), up to 28 million public charging stations may be needed by 2030 (McKinsey 2024 ). There are currently only 183,000 public charging stations in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Energy .Watch the Shared Residential EV Charging Network welcome video:About JuiceNetJuiceNet is a pioneering sustainable energy solutions provider dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle charging industry. Through its innovative shared residential EV charging network, JuiceNet aims to enhance accessibility, convenience, and environmental sustainability in the transportation sector.

