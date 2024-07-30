Renowned Astronomer and Shaw Prize Winner Prof. Shrinivas Kulkarni Delivers Inspiring Lecture at Bangalore Town Hall

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 30 July 2024 — The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) hosted a public lecture titled The Dynamic Night Sky by Prof. Shri Kulkarni, the 2024 Shaw Prize winner for Astronomy. Supported by the Murty Trust, the event attracted over 400 attendees on Sunday, 28 July 2024, at the nearly century-old Bangalore Town Hall.







Prof. Kulkarni, originally from Karnataka, is the George Ellery Hale Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Science at Caltech. He began his lecture with a brief welcome in Kannada, specifically acknowledging the surprise of meeting his childhood school teachers and classmates in the audience. Moving on to his style of research and its outcomes, he discussed physics versus phenomenology and the groundbreaking discoveries of the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a state-of-the-art robotic camera at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory. Prof. Kulkarni’s talk shed light on the development of the ZTF, its role in exploring the optical night sky, and how advancements in astro-informatics, machine learning, and AI are revolutionizing the study of dynamic cosmic phenomena. After his talk, there was a flurry of audience questions about his work, especially on the life and death of stars. Additionally, Prof. Kulkarni was pleased to answer questions about his childhood in Hubli and his early days as a researcher at IIT Delhi. He encouraged the younger generation to follow their hearts in seeking self-awareness and making the best career choices for themselves.



The audience comprised a diverse mix of astronomy enthusiasts, students, researchers, and the general public. The event was free of charge, and refreshments were served after the talk. Shuttle transportation from the Majestic Metro Station was a popular option for attendees.







The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) is an initiative of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) that aims to foster scientific research and promote education in the theoretical sciences. The Murty Trust aims to support the restoration of nature, preservation of culture, and advancement of science, all towards the benefit of Indian society.







