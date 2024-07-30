India's Landslides Death Toll Up To 83
NEW DELHI, July 30 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the landslides that hit Wayanad district in India's Kerala state on Tuesday reached 83 people, with over 100 injuries and hundred others missing.
According to Indian media, the landslides swept houses, schools and markets, adding that rescue teams and locals retrieved some bodies from under the rubble and a nearby river.
Rescue teams are still searching for the victims, with difficulties reaching the affected areas due to continuous rain, and reports on new landslides. (pickup previous)
