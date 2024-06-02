5.6 Mn Stimulant Tablets Seized In Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, June 3 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 5.6 million stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan state, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics intercepted two in Loilem township in Shan state on Friday and confiscated 4.6 million stimulant tablets, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

According to an investigation, an additional one million tablets were found at a suspect's home, the information team said.

The seized drugs are worth 1.68 billion kyats (about $0.8 million).

The suspects were charged under the Southeast Asian country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, the information team added.