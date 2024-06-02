India's Right-Wing Party Wins Arunachal Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 2 (KUNA) -- Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Narendra Modi registered on Sunday a thumping victory in Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India said that the BJP won 46 out of 60 Assembly seats in the Legislative Assembly giving the right-wing party a third consecutive term in the state bordering with China.

According to the data from the Election Commission, the National People's Party managed to get five seats, Nationalist Party got three seats, People's Party of Arunachal two seats and the Indian National Congress one seat, while three independent candidates also got elected.

After the results were announced, Modi thanked the people of the state.

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in BJP for Arunachal yet again. Our party will keep working with even greater vigour for the stateآ's growth," Modi said in his official X account.

In another north eastern state, Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) closely aligned with the BJP swept the Legislative Assembly elections as it won 31 out of 32 seats. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front got the remaining sole seat. The SKM is a close associate of the BJP and it has announced to work closely with Modi's party.

The results in both the two state assemblies are indicating an easy victory for the BJP led National Democratic Alliance as several exit polls predicted.

India is waiting for the General Elections results on June fourth as the biggest electoral exercise held in seven phases came to an end earlier on Saturday.

The ruling BJP is poised to win the Parliament Elections as the opposition alliance called INDIA could not stage a strong counter attack. (end)

