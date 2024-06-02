QF to Host Graduation Ceremony for School Students

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar 1 June 2024: Qatar Foundation, for the second consecutive year, will celebrate its school graduates in a ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Centre on 3 June. The event will highlight the academic journeys of 290 students from seven different schools, emphasizing the importance of social responsibility and the impact these graduates will have both locally and globally.



Graduating from Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), brings a mix of emotions for 18-year-old Ahmed Hamada. “I’m proud of my achievements and excited for the future,” he says. “But I am also sad to be leaving behind the friends, teachers, and school environment where I’ve spent 14 years of my life.



“During my time at QAD, I engaged in numerous initiatives and activities, including representing the football team, participating in Model United Nations, volunteering for various charitable causes, and competing in academic contests. These experiences developed a range of specific skills and enhanced my teamwork, leadership, time management, and communication abilities.”



Hamada firmly believes that student involvement in activities and initiatives is a crucial aspect of social responsibility, positively impacting society. “Through community service projects, students can address social issues, promote positive change, and strengthen communities. One example is when my peers and I organized a charity football match for Palestine and successfully raised funds.”



Hamada is excited to be heading to Georgetown University in Qatar, a QF partner university, to study International Economics. Reflecting on his QAD experience, he adds: "Volunteering at last year’s graduation ceremony was a lot of fun. As my graduation approaches, it feels like time has flown by, and my dream is coming true."



Lulwah Ahmed Al-Shafi’i, a 17-year-old student at Awsaj Academy – also part of QF’s PUE - says: "Graduating from Awsaj Academy makes me so happy! I loved my time at school, but I'm excited to graduate. I enjoyed studying, especially math and reading. Solving problems and reading stories were my favorite parts of the school day."



Al-Shafi’i also loved spending time with her schoolmates, especially drawing and painting with them. "We made so many beautiful things together and had lots of laughs. I will miss those times and my friends,” she says.



Al-Shafi’i is very thankful for her family's support throughout her school journey, saying: "I am so happy they will be at the ceremony to see me graduate. Knowing they will be there to celebrate with me makes it even more meaningful."



Jaber Hamad Al-Braidi, a 17-year-old student at Qatar Leadership Academy (QLA), part of QF’s PUE, says: "I am incredibly proud to be graduating from Qatar Leadership Academy. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my life."



Reflecting on his time at QLA, a boarding school, Al-Braidi says: "Living on campus allowed me to fully immerse myself in the learning environment and develop numerous leadership skills. The school’s approach, focusing on enhancing our personality and skills, encouraged us to be independent and resilient. This experience has made me much stronger and more confident."



While he was at QLA, Al-Braidi regularly participated activities that served the community and addressed local and global issues, significantly broadening his horizons. "These experiences had a profound positive impact on me. They taught me the importance of responsibility and the value of contributing to society. I learned how to engage with the world around me, and these lessons will be invaluable as I face real-world challenges."



Al-Braidi firmly believes in the power of individuals to make a difference in their communities. "Regardless of age, anyone can have a significant impact on their community. By getting involved and taking initiative, we can contribute to building a better, stronger society."



Reaching this moment fills Al-Braidi with immense joy, especially seeing the pride in his parents' eyes. "Their support has been unwavering, and it means the world to me to make them proud." Al-Braidi is also honored to have been chosen to participate in the military parade at the graduation ceremony. "Being selected for the parade is a tremendous honor, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. This entire experience has been a dream come true, and I am grateful for every moment."



Moza Mohammed Al Mohannadi is an 18-year-old at Qatar Academy Al Khor (QAK), part of QF’s PUE. She says she will miss spending time with her friends at school but is excited about the future and going to university. "The diverse range of options available at school has significantly broadened my perspective on many subjects, which has led me to pursue Petroleum Engineering at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, a member of QF.



“I have gained a wealth of knowledge at school, for which I am immensely grateful. The environment allowed me to freely express my opinions, and the invaluable support from my teachers and classmates has had a positive impact on shaping my personality.”



Al Mohannadi explains that she will always value the unforgettable experiences from school trips, volunteer work, and various programs and initiatives outside the classroom, saying: "These experiences have broadened my horizons and given me a deeper understanding of the world, allowing me to contribute and make a positive impact on our society."



Al Mohannadi advises current students to fully utilize their time at school, emphasizing that it forms the foundation for their future, and encourages them to participate in as many activities as possible to acquire new skills.



Fai Yasser Al Bolosi, an 18-year-old student at Qatar Academy Al Wakrah (QAW), part of QF’s PUE, says: "Graduating after twelve years of hard work is an indescribable feeling. It's a proud accomplishment not just for me, but also for my family, especially my parents. Their support and encouragement have been my motivation, and this achievement feels like a collective success for us all.



"Student engagement is crucial because it helps us develop new skills and perspectives. By participating in initiatives, we grow as individuals and learn to see life from different angles. It fosters a sense of responsibility and passion for making a positive impact in the world.



"Living in an world where we encounter various cultures teaches us to respect and appreciate differences while holding onto our own customs and traditions. It's important to stay rooted in our heritage even as we embrace new experiences and ideas. This balance enriches our lives and helps us contribute meaningfully to our communities.”



Al Bolosi emphasizes the importance of students looking beyond their academic studies and engaging with worldwide issues. "Education goes beyond textbooks; it's about raising awareness and understanding the world,” she says. “By participating in initiatives related to sustainability, human rights, or social justice, we can use our voices to advocate for change and contribute to society. Our education empowers us to address these important topics.



"Being involved in initiatives has helped me develop leadership skills and a sense of responsibility. It has made me more open-minded and receptive to different opinions. Engaging with diverse communities and understanding their challenges has enriched my perspective and taught me the value of empathy and active listening."



Bader Al Qassas, an 18-year-old student from Qatar Academy Sidra (QAS), part of QF’s PUE, says: "It's a wonderful feeling to graduate after 12 years of study and effort. I'm proud and happy to reach this milestone.



"My teachers were more than just educators; they were like family, always encouraging and helping me, even beyond school hours. Their dedication and genuine care have had a profound impact on my growth and confidence. I'll miss their guidance and the close connections we built. They have inspired me to strive for excellence and to always believe in myself."



Al Qassas also praises the supportive environment of his school, which encourages creativity and initiative, saying: "Our school always supported us in every idea we brought forward. This culture of support allowed us to explore our interests, take risks, and develop our unique talents. The sense of community and encouragement from both peers and staff fostered a space where we felt safe to dream big and pursue our goals.



"Participating in initiatives outside of the classroom taught me that even small efforts can make a significant impact. Helping my community has been a source of pride and purpose. These experiences have shown me the importance of giving back and being an active participant in creating positive change. Whether through volunteering, fundraising, or awareness campaigns, I've learned that every contribution counts and can inspire others to join in.”



Finally, Al Qassas highlights the practical skills he gained at school, such as self-reliance and communication, which will benefit him at university and beyond. “My education has equipped me with the tools and confidence to navigate the challenges ahead,” he says. “I'm eager to apply my knowledge, contribute to my community, and continue learning and growing in all aspects of my life."



Mahi Sharma, an 18-year-old student at Qatar Academy for Science and Technology (QAST), part of QF’s PUE, says: "Graduating brings a mix of emotions. I'm excited to start university and make new friends, but also a bit sad to leave behind the people and memories.



"At QAST, we learned beyond the standard subjects like science, math, and English. The curriculum included innovation, where we were given the freedom to use tools and solve problems creatively. This experience has taught me to think outside the box and organize my ideas effectively, which I believe will be invaluable in my university studies."



When Sharma began studying at QAST, she preferred working independently. However, she soon realized the benefits of collaborating with peers from diverse backgrounds, saying: "This experience taught me the true value of teamwork and the importance of cooperation. Learning to work effectively with others, despite our differences, has equipped me with a crucial skill for future success in both academic and professional settings.



"Embracing diversity and connecting with people from different backgrounds taught me valuable lessons about other cultures and perspectives. School isn't just about learning science and math; it's about understanding the world around us, which is crucial for making a positive impact.”





MENAFN02062024004929011400ID1108286330