Kuwait PM Congratulates Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, wishing him success in serving Kuwait and its people and pushing development and progress forward.
Head of the Prime Minister's Office, Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah conveying his well wishes and hopes for success to His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)
