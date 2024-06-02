Kuwait PM Congratulates Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, wishing him success in serving Kuwait and its people and pushing development and progress forward.

Head of the Prime Minister's Office, Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah conveying his well wishes and hopes for success to His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)

