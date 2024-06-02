Iran's TEDPIX ends Saturday’s session with over 16,000 points increase

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Tehran (TSE), Iran's primary stock market, witnessed a significant gain in its main index, TEDPIX, soaring over 8,200 points to reach 2,094,284, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Among the four Iranian stock exchanges, TSE holds paramount importance, complemented by the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara (IFB).



In late April, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Majid Eshghi, expressed the organization's commitment to supporting shareholders in the stock market. Addressing a gathering of economic operators from financial institutions, analysts, and capital market media, Eshghi acknowledged the elevated expectations from the stock market amidst political, social, and economic debates.



Eshghi emphasized the complexity of prevailing market conditions, underscoring the SEO's resolute stance in safeguarding shareholder rights. He stressed the importance of empathy in navigating through the challenges faced by shareholders amid prevailing uncertainties.



In addition, Eshghi highlighted the reluctance of private sector companies to offer shares in the stock market due to perceived low value. Despite these challenges, he noted that historical precedents suggest that the current market conditions are not sustainable in the long term, indicating the potential for future improvements.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285495