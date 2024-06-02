US Senator denounces congressional invite to 'war criminal' Netanyahu

(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders has strongly criticized congressional leaders for inviting Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he referred to as a "war criminal," to address a joint session of Congress. Sanders expressed his dismay over the bipartisan invitation extended to Netanyahu, emphasizing that he would not attend the session.



Sanders denounced Netanyahu's actions, particularly during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups. While acknowledging Israel's right to self-defense, Sanders argued that it does not justify actions that result in significant civilian casualties and humanitarian crises. He highlighted the devastating toll on the Palestinian population, including the loss of thousands of lives, displacement, and the destruction of essential infrastructure.



The senator condemned Israel's military operations in Gaza, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on civilians and the violation of international law. He criticized the blockade of Gaza, which has led to severe shortages of food and medical supplies, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.



Sanders also referenced recent developments at the International Criminal Court, where arrest warrants are being sought for both Netanyahu and Yahya Sinwar, the leader of a Palestinian resistance group. He supported the ICC's actions, characterizing the alleged violations of international law by both leaders as clear and outrageous.



Overall, Sanders' statement underscores his firm stance against what he perceives as injustices committed during the conflict in the Middle East. His refusal to attend Netanyahu's address reflects his principled opposition to actions he believes undermine international law and exacerbate human suffering.

