SHOCKING! Why Are Ambani's Family Photos Not Posted On Social Media?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event garnered attention as celebs flocked to Mumbai airport. Yet, the absence of Ambani family photos on social puzzled many. Reports suggest a deliberate decision by the Ambanis to maintain privacy, heightening anticipation for their eventual share

Reports suggest Ambani family forbade guests from sharing event photos, citing security concerns

Despite media absence, anticipation grows for as reports are rife that they would share selected pictures from the 3-day event with media

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding set for July 12, 2024 in Mumbai

Expectations high for star-studded affair with global and Indian celebrities attending