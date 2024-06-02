عربي


SHOCKING! Why Are Ambani's Family Photos Not Posted On Social Media?


6/2/2024 4:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event garnered attention as celebs flocked to Mumbai airport. Yet, the absence of Ambani family photos on social media puzzled many. Reports suggest a deliberate decision by the Ambanis to maintain privacy, heightening anticipation for their eventual share


Amidst celebrity buzz, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event intrigued, with the Ambani family opting for privacy, sparking curiosity


Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event sparks curiosity as celebs flock to Mumbai airport


Ambani family's absence from social media posts raises eyebrows amid lavish celebrations


Reports suggest Ambani family forbade guests from sharing event photos, citing security concerns


Despite media absence, anticipation grows for as reports are rife that they would share selected pictures from the 3-day event with media


Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding set for July 12, 2024 in Mumbai


Expectations high for star-studded affair with global and Indian celebrities attending

AsiaNet News

