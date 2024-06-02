Teen chains himself to goalpost in Scotland-Israel match in protest against bombardment of Gaza

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to the Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Glasgow's Hampden stadium, a demonstrator's bold act drew attention as he chained himself to the goalposts in protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza, as reported by local media.



Amid heightened security concerns, the match was held behind closed doors, intensifying the atmosphere surrounding the Scotland-Israel encounter. The protester's actions, symbolizing opposition to Israel's ongoing military attacks in Gaza, added a layer of complexity to the event.



Following the disruption caused by the protester, the match resumed, but not without further contentious moments. The Israeli team's gesture of solidarity, holding up T-shirts advocating for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group, stirred emotions and heightened tensions within the stadium.



Outside Hampden stadium, a scene of larger public outcry unfolded as hundreds of individuals gathered, brandishing Palestinian flags and symbolic coffins. This demonstration underscored widespread dissent against the ongoing strife in the region.



Despite the upheaval, the match eventually proceeded, albeit 45 minutes later than scheduled. However, the echoes of dissent from both demonstrators and counter-protesters reverberated through the air, reflecting the deeply polarized sentiments surrounding the conflict.



The decision to hold the game without spectators was met with criticism, with protesters lamenting their exclusion from their own national stadium. This move was attributed to updated intelligence and extensive security consultations conducted by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. The decision aimed to prioritize safety amidst the heightened tensions surrounding the match.

