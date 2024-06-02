Doha To Host Palestine, Lebanon Games At Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar football Association (QFA) yesterday announced Doha will host two Group I matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint qualifiers, involving Palestine, Lebanon and Bangladesh.
Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium will host the match between Lebanon and Palestine on June 6 before Lebanon meet Bangladesh teams at Khalifa International Stadium five days later.
Australia, who are the other side in the group, are on top with perfect 12 points from four matches, followed by Palestine (7 points), Lebanon (2) and Bangladesh (1 point).
